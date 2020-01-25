Marvel’s animation slate on Hulu is already on the chopping block, and only two of the original five programs remain. Multiple outlets have reported that Marvel isn’t moving forward with the “Howard the Duck” and the “Tigra & Dazzler” animated series, which puts “The Offenders” on notice. The animated shows “Hit Monkey” and “M.O.D.O.K.” are still on track for Hulu, along with the live-action series “Helstrom,” but that’s only a small fraction of the original schedule.

When Hulu first announced the animated lineup in 2019, the release schedule mirrored how Netflix worked up to “The Defenders” release. Each of the animated shows would introduce a main character (Howard the Duck, Hit Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler, and “M.O.D.O.K.”) then have them group together in a special called “The Offenders.” Now that two of the shows are off the schedule, it seems unlikely that “The Offenders” will ever happen at this point. These changes come after Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige took the helm at Marvel, and Jeph Loeb’s Marvel Television sector fell under Feige’s domain.

The decision to pull the plug on “Tigra & Dazzler” isn’t that surprising. The show needed a new showrunner, and a new writing team, following the exit of Erica Rivinoja. “Howard the Duck” was one of the better-known characters, and Howard even had a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At first glance, Howard seemed like the ringleader and tent-pole of the animated slate, but now it seems the team is moving on without him.

It still seems strange that any of the Marvel animated series are even launching on Hulu. “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man” do very well on DisneyXD, and shows like “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” do well on the Disney Channel. Hulu has the live-action series “The Runaways,” but animated content seems to already have home, along with fans that already support the shows. If it’s not age-appropriate to stream these new Marvel animated shows on those channels, you think that they would go straight to Disney+. As of right now, “Hit Monkey,” “M.O.D.O.K.” and the live-action “Helstrom” are still on track for Hulu, and the live-action “Ghost Rider” series that was planned for Hulu is still scrapped. Fans will just have to wait it out and see what Marvel has planned.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.