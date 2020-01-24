HBO dropped a trailer for the upcoming limited series “The Undoing,” which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The series is currently scheduled to premiere on HBO in May, and the limited series is based on the novel “You Should Have Known,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. If you prefer to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

The network’s official description reads, “Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.”

Susanne Bier directed the series for HBO, which was created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas served as executive producers on the project.

HBO Now has several hits coming to the platform in February, so you can keep them on your radar if you’re looking for something to stream. The month starts with the premiere of “McMillion$,” which chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion for a decade, and the Season 4 debut of “High Maintenance.” Subscribers can also watch the comedy special “Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One.” The Emmy-award winning “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” returns for its Season 7 premiere next month, and you can catch the documentaries “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes,” and “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest.” If you’re looking for something more theatrical, you can watch “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Anna,” “Shaft” starring Samuel L. Jackson, and the horror-thrillers “Ma“and “Annabelle Comes Home.”

