Kristen Stewart’s “Happiest Season” added several new names to the cast this week. Joining Stewart and Mackenzie Davis in the rom-com are Academy Award-winner Mary Steenburgen, six-time Emmy-nominated actor Victor Garber, Golden Globe-nominated actress Alison Brie, Independent Spirit Award winner Aubrey Plaza, and Emmy Award nominee Dan Levy. The modern holiday romantic-comedy is being directed by Clea DuVall, and was written by DuVall & Mary Holland. “Happiest Season” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20th.

According to the studio, “Happiest Season captures the story of a young woman (Stewart) whose plan to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents (Steenburgen and Garber).”

The ensemble cast also includes Ana Gasteyer, Burl Moseley, Sarayu Blue, Jake McDorman, and DuVall’s writing partner Holland. The film is being produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. Jonathan McCoy and Wyck Godfrey will serve as executive producers on the project, which will be shot on location in Pittsburgh, PA.

In 2019, Stewart starred in the bio-drama “Seberg” from director Benedict Andrews. She then paired up with Elizabeth Banks, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska for the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot later that year. The film opened during a busy weekend at the box office and brought in $8.3M on opening weekend, and the reboot went on to make over $69.7M worldwide. Her most recent film was the thriller “Underwater,” from director William Eubank. That film also featured Jessica Henwick and T.J. Miller, and made $7M on its opening weekend before grossing $28.7M worldwide.

Kristen Stewart’s “Happiest Season” will open against “Godzilla vs. Kong” with Jessica Henwick, Eiza González, Millie Bobby Brown, and Alexander Skarsgård. The box office schedule could change over the next few months, but Disney is already taking up two spots on the November schedule. Marvel Studios is releasing “The Eternals” at the top of the month, and Walt Disney Studios is releasing the animated-comedy “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the end of the month.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.