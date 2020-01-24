When Disney confirmed that a live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series would be launching on Disney+, fans quickly headed to social media platforms to express their joy. Those fans will now have to wait longer than expected because the project has been on hold. Multiple outlets have now reported that production on the series has been shut down and that the show is going through a rewrite.

Ewan McGregor is returning to the franchise to reprise his role as the titular character, which means that production will have to work around his schedule. In 2019, McGregor filmed “Doctor Sleep,” “Birds of Prey,” and added his voice to “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The actor will be just as busy in 2020, with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Jimmy Giannopoulos’s crime-drama “The Birthday Cake,” the animated movie “The Land of Sometimes,” and Marc Forster’s “The Cow” comedy. Disney will have to work around these projects, once the new scripts are put together.

The Star Wars movie franchise is still in flux now that “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is out, and “The Mandalorian” is soaring in popularity. After “Solo: A Star Wars Story” struggled at the box office, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger stated that the release schedule would slow down and that the movie franchise would rest after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” That being said, there are multiple reports that Marvel’s Kevin Feige is working on a Star Wars movie, and Disney never officially canceled the Rian Johnson trilogy that was planned to restart the franchise in a post-Skywalker universe.

While the movie franchise finds its footing, the Disney+ series are just getting started. “The Mandalorian” was quickly renewed for a second season after millions of fans fell head-over-heels for baby Yoda, and Disney is still working on a Cassian Andor series. Disney+ is also hosting the final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” You can add the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to the list, and the franchise is doing very well with or without the big-screen movies.

