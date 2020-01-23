The Oscar-nominated drama “Bombshell” releases on Digital on February 25th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on March 10th. The movie was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Actress (Charlize Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker). The film stars Academy Award winners Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, and Academy Award nominees Margot Robbie and John Lithgow.

You can find the digital versions of the film right here on iTunes and Prime Video.

The film follows three women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks—becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. Emmy Award winner Jay Roach directed the film, which was written by Academy Award winner Charles Randolph. The movie also features Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney.

The film did well in theaters, opening in December 2019 with a $319K debut across four locations. The drama went on to make over $31.9M for the studio. The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced earlier this month, and the movie could walk away with three awards. Charlize Theron is going up against Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), and Renee Zellweger (Judy), and Margot Robbie was nominated alongside Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), and Florence Pugh (Little Women). The other films nominated in the Makeup and Hairstyling category this year are “Joker,” “Judy,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” and “1917.”

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are scheduled to air on February 9th, and hits like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” and “Joker” are the early favorites. The 2020 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC. The pre-show, “Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet,” will start at 6:30 p.m. if you want to see everyone arrive. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

