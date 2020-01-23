Netflix’s “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” will most likely be the rom-com to beat this Valentine’s Day. The highly anticipated sequel is the second installment to the expected trilogy, which is based on the best-selling novels by Jenny Han. Netflix released a new trailer for the movie on Thursday morning, reminding subscribers that the film is just a few weeks away. The video’s description reads, “Lara Jean and Peter have just taken their relationship from pretend to officially official when another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture.”

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo both returned for the sequel, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 12th. Netflix’s official description adds, “It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can she love two boys at the same time?”

Netflix subscribers can also set reminders for “October Faction,” along with the series debut of “The Ghost Bride,” and “The goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow.” Later this month you can watch “The Ranch: Season 8,” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Chapter 3.” On January 28th, you can watch “Next in Fashion,” followed by “Ragnarok,” Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana” documentary, and “Uncut Gems” at the end of the month. On February 7th you can catch the premiere of “Locke & Key: Season 1.”Other upcoming releases include Alison Brie’s “Horse Girl,”’ “Love is Blind: Season 1,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon,” “Gentefied: Season 1,” and “All the Bright Places.” In March, Netflix already confirmed “Ozark: Season 3,” and “The Hollow: Season 1” in July.

