Multiple outlets have reported that “Captain Marvel 2” is in development at Marvel Studios. According to reports, Disney is finishing a deal with Megan McDonnell, a staff writer on the upcoming Disney+ series “WandaVision,” which is set to debut on Disney+ later this year. If everything goes according to plan, McDonnell will write the script to the sequel, and Captain Marvel will return to the big screen.

As one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first female-lead in a Marvel movie, Captain Marvel quickly became a fan-favorite when the film hit theaters back in March 2019. “Captain Marvel” made over $153M domestically when it debuted in theaters and went on to make over $1.12B worldwide. The character returned for “Avengers: Endgame,” showing off her powers and meeting the rest of the team. Brie Larson starred in the original movie as the titular character, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

The next Marvel movie on the schedule is “Black Widow,” which is the official start to Marvel’s Phase 4 slate. The “Black Widow” story happens between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Cate Shortland directed the movie for Marvel, and the project stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. Other movies on the Phase 4 schedule include “Marvel’s The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Marvel is also working on a sequel to “Doctor Strange” called “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” but that film is currently looking for a new director. Don’t forget about “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and the other “Spider-Man” film with Tom Holland.

Disney is also releasing the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision,” along with “Loki,” “hawkeye,” and “What If.” Disney also announced plans to bring “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk” to the Disney+ streaming service.

Marvel and Disney have not commented on “Captain Marvel 2” at this time.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.