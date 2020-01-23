Netflix’s “Miss Americana,” which focuses on Taylor Swift, will premiere on the platform on January 31st. The Netflix original documentary is from Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson, and fans can get a first look preview ahead of the film’s debut in theaters and on Netflix. The movie’s official description adds, “Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

The documentary is expected to touch on several key topics, including Swift’s rise to fame in country music, expressing her political opinions, her support of the LGBTQ community, her touring, and her family. Don’t forget about her cat, which also has a few cameos in the trailer. The video features quick soundbites from the documentary, as well as footage taken backstage during her iconic tours.

The documentary is making a stop at the Sundance Film Festival this year before releasing nationwide on Netflix. Swift was also nominated for a Grammy Award, adding a few more nominations to her growing list of accomplishments. Her song “Lover” is up for Song of the Year, and her album could win Best Pop Vocal Album. Taylor Swift was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, which was an instant hit when it released online. If you’re a fan, you can cheer her on when the Grammy Awards air on January 26th. While you wait, you can watch the official trailer of “Miss Americana” below, which was released by Netflix earlier today.

