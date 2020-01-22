IMDb will be sending their team to the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, covering several of this year’s most anticipated films, and interviewing special guests. This is the sixth consecutive year that IMDb has hosted a wide-array of activations and industry events at Sundance, and this year the company is also celebrating its 30th anniversary. If you can’t attend the event with us, IMDb will offer panel coverage and interviews with creatives online, and through the IMDb app. You won’t need a plane ticket or a hotel, and you can stay out of the snow the entire weekend.

Throughout the Sundance Film Festival, which takes place between January 24th and January 27th, IMDb will produce original celebrity-video interviews in The IMDb Studio. Kevin Smith will host on-camera interviews with leading actors, writers, and directors from several different films attending the event, including “The Assistant,” “Ironbark,” “Palm Springs,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Spree,” “Zola” and more. Movie fans will be able to follow along with interviews and photo galleries at imdb.com/sundance, and across the IMDb social media channels.

If you like to follow IMDb’s STARmeter Awards, this year’s goes to Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Braun, and Amy Ryan. Amy Ryan will receive her award at IMDb’s 30th Anniversary Dinner Party on January 27th in Park City, and the Breakout Star this year is Nicholas Braun. Previous IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award Recipients include Brie Larson, Pom Klementieff, Dacre Montgomery, Bill Skarsgård, Miles Teller, and John David Washington.

IMDbPro will host a panel discussion with top women directors and cinematographers on January 25th at the Canon Creative Studio, and on January 26th, IMDbPro will host a screening for the movie “The Glorias” (shown above). That film chronicles the trailblazing life of equal rights crusader, journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, and the movie stars Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáe, Timothy Hutton, and Lorraine Toussaint.

“IMDb is thrilled to kick off our 30th anniversary year celebrating with entertainment fans and professionals at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder & CEO. “Our goal is to help entertainment fans all over the world learn more about the compelling films premiering at the Festival while also offering a variety of premium experiences for IMDbPro members. Simply put, this is our biggest film festival activation ever.”

The “Women Behind the Camera” panel that takes place on January 25th will include director Jessica Sanders, who will participate in an intimate conversation with cinematographers Cristina Dunlap (Embrace) and Carolina Costa (Wander Darkly). The discussion is focused on collaboration behind the camera, women creators finding their tribe, and the importance of women’s voices in film. The panel will be moderated by Latasha Gillespie, Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Amazon Studios.

