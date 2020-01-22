Neon’s horror-thriller “The Lodge” dropped another official trailer on Wednesday afternoon. Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz directed the film for the studio, which stars Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, and Richard Armitage. The studio released the trailer on social media, telling followers, “You’re not welcome here.”

In the story, a woman is snowed in with her fiancé’s two children. The family is trapped in a remote holiday village, and their relationships are put to the test as strange things start to happen all around them. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 7th, which is a busy weekend at the box office.

The big movie that weekend is Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Birds of Prey” with Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Ewan McGregor, which is expected to dominate the domestic charts. If you’re not in the mood for another DC movie, you can watch “The Lodge” in select theaters. Just check local listings to see if the horror-thriller is playing in your area before heading out to the theater.

Horror fans also have Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island” adaptation to see on February 14th. That movie features Maggie Q, Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, and Portia Doubleday, and is inspired by the old television series, but with a much darker twist. Later in the month, STX Entertainment is releasing “Brahms: The Boy II,” which stars Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson, and Christopher Convery. The month comes to a close with “The Invisible Man,” a sci-fi thriller starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid, loosely based on the iconic character from Universal Pictures’ monster universe. That should be enough horror-thrillers to scare you through February and into the March box office. Fans of the genre can watch the new “The Lodge” trailer below.

