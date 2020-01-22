Western Europe is getting access to Disney+ sooner than expected. The Walt Disney Company confirmed a March 24th launch date for the region, and pricing will be £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription. According to Disney’s announcement, Disney+ will launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24th. Disney also mentioned that additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will be available in Summer 2020.

Those countries will get to stream content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, “The Mandalorian” will be available at launch, as well as “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “The World According To Jeff Goldblum,” the new “Lady and the Tramp,” “Encore!,” “Diary of A Future President,” and “The Imagineering Story.” Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Your subscription will give your household up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles.

In January, Disney teased the upcoming “Stargirl,” starring Grace VanderWaal. The coming-of-age story stars the singer/songwriter in her film debut and premieres on the platform domestically on March 13th. Julia Hart directed the Disney+ Original Movie, which also stars Graham Verchere, Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The movie’s official description reads, “Stargirl from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.” The company continued, “Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere) is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school’s marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele, who stands out in a crowd. She is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.