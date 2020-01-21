The Pokémon Company International and Netflix announced today that the newest animated movie based on the Pokémon franchise will premiere on Netflix. The new CG film will air on the platform internationally, outside of Japan and Korea. Called “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution,” the new movie welcomes a new CGI style to the animated Pokémon movies, and the film is inspired by one of the most popular stories in the long-running franchise.

“The ubiquitous reach and expert team at Netflix make them the perfect partner to bring this special animated movie to kids and fans around the world,” said Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International. “Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokémon movie on Pokémon Day, a special moment dedicated to celebrating the worldwide Pokémon fan community.”

The official description of “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution” reads, “When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a Legendary Pokémon intended for use as a tool of destruction. But as Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origin, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks revenge—and Ash, Pikachu, and their friends find themselves at the center of its rampage! With the future of the Pokémon world at stake, will our heroes be able to overcome Mewtwo’s challenge…and will Mewtwo be able to find a new meaning for its life?”

Netflix’s upcoming schedule also includes “October Faction,” along with the series debut of “The Ghost Bride,” and “The goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow.” Later this month you can watch “The Ranch: Season 8,” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Chapter 3.” On January 28th, you can watch “Next in Fashion,” followed by “Ragnarok” and “Uncut Gems” at the end of the month. On February 7th you can catch the premiere of “Locke & Key: Season 1,” and “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” which premieres on February 12th. Other upcoming releases include “Love is Blind: Season 1,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon,” “Gentefied: Season 1,” and “All the Bright Places.” In March, we already have “Ozark: Season 3,” and “The Hollow: Season 1” in July.

Fans of the Pokémon franchise can watch the official trailer below.

