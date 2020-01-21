The Jojo Rabbit digital release date is February 4th, with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release scheduled for February 18th. By now, you’ve probably heard of “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi’s Oscar-nominated satire starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, and Scarlett Johansson. The movie is a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. During this time, he is interacting with his bizarre imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, played by Waititi.

You can order the digital version of the film and have it ready for release day on iTunes and Prime Video.

The movie has been doing great during the 2020 awards season, and “Jojo Rabbit” earned a Best Picture Academy Award nomination. The film also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Picture, and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Roman Griffin Davis, whose first-ever acting role was ‘Jojo,’ won a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Young Actor, as well as a nomination for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Additionally, Scarlett Johansson has received an Academy Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her performance as ‘Rosie.’ Taika Waititi has received Academy Award Nominations for Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture (with Carthew Neal), as well as nominations from the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America, the Producers Guild of America, and BAFTA (Adapted Screenplay). Earlier this year, the film was honored at the AFI Awards, making it onto AFI’s list of the Top 10 Movies of the Year for 2019. The film also won TIFF’s highly acclaimed Grolsch People’s Choice Award, while Waititi garnered the Ebert Director Award at the festival’s tribute gala awards event.

