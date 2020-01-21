Alison Brie is back on Netflix, this time with a psychological thriller. The new movie has a splash of humor, mixed with a few dark and bizarre scenes, and it’s called “Horse Girl.” The movie is scheduled to premiere on the platform in February, alongside a long list of other Netflix originals.

The movie’s official description reads, “Sarah (Alison Brie), a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee, finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely surreal dreams upend the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah struggles to distinguish her visions from reality. Directed by Jeff Baena, Horse Girl is a darkly humorous psychological thriller about a woman’s search for the truth, however abstract it may be.”

Netflix’s plan to keep you occupied during the winter months is a schedule packed with new shows and movies. On January 23rd you can catch the first season of “October Faction,” along with the series debut of “The Ghost Bride,” and “The goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow.” The following day is the premiere of “The Ranch: Season 8,” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Chapter 3.” On January 28th, you can watch “Next in Fashion,” followed by “Ragnarok” and “Uncut Gems” at the end of the month.

The February lineup is also filling up fast. February 7th is the premiere of “Locke & Key: Season 1,” and “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” premieres on February 12th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Other possible hits include “Love is Blind: Season 1,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon,” “Gentefied: Season 1,” and “All the Bright Places.” In March, we already have “Ozark: Season 3,” and “The Hollow: Season 1” in July. That should be enough to keep you busy for a few weekends and cold, winter nights.

