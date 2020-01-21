AMC released the official trailer for Jason Segel’s upcoming original anthology series “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” which was created by and stars Segel. The movie also features Academy and Emmy Award-winner Sally Field, Academy Award-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-Grammy Award-winner André Benjamin, and Eve Lindley. The new series is scheduled to debut with a two-night premiere event on March 1st and March 2nd on AMC, and you can watch the first official trailer for the show’s first season.

The series’s official description reads, “The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”

An AMC Studios production, “Dispatches from Elsewhere” is executive produced by Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, and Alethea Jones.

AMC also renewed “Better Call Saul” for a sixth and final season this month. The network also confirmed that Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt, and JJ Feild have joined the cast of “Soulmates,” the six-part episodic anthology series that examines the nature of romantic love, written by Emmy Award-winner Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein. The case also includes Sarah Snook, David Costabile, and Sonya Cassidy.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.