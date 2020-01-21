Disney’s “Frozen 2” digital release date is set for February 11th, followed by the Blu-ray release on February 25th. The movie quickly became the highest-grossing animated feature of all time, and ended its theatrical run with a worldwide total of $1.4B at the box office. The film had a $130M opening back in November 2019, and made over $466.5M domestically while in theaters. “Frozen 2” was Disney’s sixth film to reach the $1B mark in 2019, a list that also included “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” and “Captain Marvel.”

You can order the movie on digital and have it ready for release day on iTunes and Prime Video.

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed “Frozen 2” for the studio, and the film features the voice talents of Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel. The sequel wasn’t nominated for ‘Animated Feature Film’ at the Oscars this year, but Disney’s “Toy Story 4” is going up against “I Lost My Body,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Klaus,” and “Missing Link.” “Frozen 2” could still win for ‘Music (Original Song)’ with “Into the Unknown,” with music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Disney’s next animated release is the PIXAR movie “Onward,” which is scheduled to release in theaters on March 6th. That movie features the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie also features Mel Rodriguez as Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe as Officer Specter; and Ali Wong as Officer Gore. Dan Scanlon directed “Onward” for the studio, which was produced by Kori Rae. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

