AppleTV’s new original series “Trying” will premiere on the platform on May 1st, both domestically and internationally. The show stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, along with BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton. The first season features eight half-hour episodes and comes from BBC Studios. “Trying” is written by Andy Wolton. The official description reads, “All Jason and Nikki want is a baby. But it’s the one thing they just can’t have.”

The premiere date was confirmed during Apple’s TCA event this weekend. At this year’s TCA, Apple also announced a renewal for “Home Before Dark” and “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.”

“Home Before Dark” follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury. The show stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, and Joelle Carter. The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Rob McElhenney stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm, leading an ensemble cast that includes Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

The other shows renewed for a second season include “Little America,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “Servant,” and “For All Mankind.” Apple also announced a new animated musical-comedy called “Central Park,” from the creative team behind “Bob’s Burgers,” and the new anthology series “Amazing Stories” from Steven Spielberg.

