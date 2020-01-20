Shopping for a new refrigerator isn’t as much fun as shopping for a new laptop or a new phone, but if you’re in the market, you can find some interesting features in modern appliances. From Wi-Fi connected screens, to Bluetooth enabled apps, refrigerator makers have been working hard to make their particular line stand out in the crowd. LG introduced the industry-first “LG Craft Ice” this month, which features 15 additional smart refrigerator models in different sizes, configurations, and premium finishes. The new line is rolling out in spring 2020, and it’s pretty…cool.

According to the company, the LG refrigerators with Craft Ice are the first of their kind in the industry, and they automatically make slow-melting round ice (measuring 2 inches in diameter). The tray can store up to 25 ice spheres in the freezer drawer, and it features auto-replenishment so you’re always prepared. It’s a nice little addition if you have a mixologists, cocktail connoisseur, soda professional, or iced coffee addict in the house. You won’t be limited to the LG Craft Ice in the freezer drawer, you can also have crushed and cubed ice available from the refrigerator door. Each features an automatic water dispenser that measures the exact amount (4, 8, 16 or 32 ounces) of filtered water. That is a handy little function to have when quickly measuring for recipes. The new line offers several new finishes, including PrintProof Black Stainless, and PrintProof Stainless Steel, and the models will be available in various configurations and sizes. The new 2020 LG Craft Ice refrigerators build on the success of the popular LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators, which feature a tinted glass panel in the door. The LG InstaView Refrigerators allow users to knock twice to illuminate the interior and see inside, making choosing favorite grab and go foods before opening the door easy and reducing cold air loss.

“With this expanded range of models, LG is offering a wider range of consumers access to one of hottest trends in the industry, as well as providing more exciting choices when designing their kitchen, proving that with LG there’s no need to compromise,” said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA.

Each of the Craft Ice models are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity. Using the LG ThinQ mobile app, users can manage LG smart refrigerators remotely, receive alerts if the refrigerator door is left open, set fresh food and freezer temperatures or turn IcePlus on and off. For added convenience, LG smart refrigerators respond to voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

All of this chilling tech isn’t cheap, the expanded 2020 line of LG Craft Ice refrigerators start at $3,499. You can make your own ice-balls, like a caveman, for about $13 on Amazon if you want to save some money. No Wi-Fi required.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.