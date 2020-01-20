The award-winning collection of Studio Ghibli animated films are coming to Netflix, just not in the United States. The video streaming service announced that starting on February 1st, twenty-one films from Studio Ghibli will be made available on the service globally outside of the US, Canada, and Japan. The catalogue of Studio Ghibli films will be subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in up to 20 languages, so you can choose your preferred viewing. This partnership will enable fans in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America to enjoy the movies, which include the Academy Award-winner “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” “Arrietty,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” and “The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.”

If you live in the United States, you can subscribe to HBO Max to watch the films, or you can order the digital collection form Prime Video. The studio released the digital versions in both English and Japanese languages on all major digital transactional platforms.

Producer Toshio Suzuki at Studio Ghibli said, “In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience”.

Vincent Maraval, Chief Executive Officer at Wild Bunch International said, “In finding the best digital partner for Studio Ghibli, our most valuable and faithful collaborators for 20 years, the Netflix team convinced us with their consistent love and energy for finding the best ways to promote the incredible and unique catalogue worldwide with respect to the Studio Ghibli philosophy”.

Aram Yacoubian, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, added, “This is a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members. Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years. We’re excited to make them available in more languages across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia – so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation.”

In February, Netflix will premiere “Castle in the Sky,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Only Yesterday,” “Porco Rosso,” “Ocean Waves,” and “Tales from Earthsea.” In March you can stream “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” “Princess Mononoke,” “My Neighbors the Yamadas,” “Spirited Away,” “The Cat Returns,” “Arrietty,” and “The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.” April‘s releases include “Pom Poko,” “Whisper of the Heart,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea,” “From Up on Poppy Hill,” “The Wind Rises,” and “When Marnie Was There.”

