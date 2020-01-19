The new Apple TV+ original series “Amazing Stories,” from executive producer and award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, will make premiere on March 6th on the platform. Apple announced the official premiere date, and release the first look image above, during the company’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour event. Showrunners for the anthology series are Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, and episode directors include Chris Long, Mark Mylod, Michael Dinner, Susanna Fogel, and Sylvain White. A reimagining of the original anthology series, each episode of “Amazing Stories” will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.

“‘Amazing Stories’ is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn’t be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV+,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of Development.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of Amblin Television, said: “Alongside our partners Universal TV and our showrunners Eddy and Adam, we’re honored to bring a new anthology of ‘Amazing Stories’ to audiences on Apple TV+, which serves as the perfect platform for us to deliver the emotionally engaging, wondrous tales that families can enjoy and experience together.”

The first image from the series provides a glimpse at “The Rift,” one of five episodes that will debut on March 6th. “The Rift” is directed by Mark Mylod and stars Kerry Lynne Bishé, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield. Talent from additional episodes includes Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, and in his final role before passing away last October, Robert Forster. The series is executive produced by Spielberg, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

Apple also announced a new animated musical-comedy from the “Bob’s Burgers” team called “Central Park,” and announced several renewals of the platform’s current series.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.