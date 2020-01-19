Apple announced that “Home Before Dark,” the AppleTV+ dramatic mystery series inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, has been renewed for a second season. “Home Before Dark” is directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu, and the Season 1 premiere is scheduled for April 3rd, exclusively on Apple TV+. The premiere will offer the first three episodes to subscribers to get them hooked, and new episodes will premiere weekly after that.

“Home Before Dark” follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury. The series stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter. “home Before Dark” is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin. The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

Other AppleTV+ series that have been recently renewed for a second season include “Little America,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “Servant,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” and “For All Mankind.”

Apple also debuted “Central Park,” an animated musical-comedy from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), executive producer Josh Gad (“Frozen”), and executive producer Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”). You might notice that the animation shares a familiarity with “Bob’s Burgers,” and you can set a reminder to catch the premiere on AppleTV+ this summer. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs. and Stanley Tucci.

“Central Park” is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. “Central Park” is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

