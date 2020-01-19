Disney Channel set a premiere date for the network’s new dance competition, “Disney Fam Jam,” which is now scheduled to debut on February 23rd. Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman will co-host the series alongside choreographer Phil Wright. This will be Disney Channel’s first family dance competition series, and it will be available on both Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The show is inspired by choreographer Phil Wright’s “The Parent Jam” dance classes, which have become viral hits online.

Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman are both stars of the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES 2,” and each episode of the competition series will feature two families with kids hitting the floor to see which will be crowned “Disney Fam Jam” champions. At the end of each episode, the studio audience will vote for their favorite dance family, resulting in the winners taking home a $10,000 prize along with a “Disney Fam Jam” trophy.

Wright will take the audience behind the scenes as he gets to know each family and how dance plays a part in their lives. The families will learn choreography from Wright and master their special moves during the rehearsal of their big stage performance. Martin and Tordjman will join Wright on the electrifying “Disney Fam Jam” stage, where the families come together to compete in front of the studio audience. The series is a production of Matador Content, and executive produced by Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, James Sunderland, Irene Dreayer, and Phil Wright.

“Zombies 2” was written by David Light and Joseph Raso, who were nominated for a Humanitas Prize for the original movie. The sequel was directed by Paul Hoen, who also directed the first movie. Anna Gerb, Hoen, Light, and Raso are executive producers and Mary Pantelidis is the producer on the project.

Set in the newly united town of Seabrook, “ZOMBIES 2” resumes the story as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s supersized prom. But when a group of mysterious teenage werewolves, led by Willa, Wyatt and Wynter, unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president against cheer captain, Bucky, in order to change the rules. While Zed launches into his campaign, Addison is drawn into the werewolves’ circle sensing this might be where she finally fits in. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison’s effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.