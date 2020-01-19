Robert Downey Jr returned to the box office this week, but without his Iron Man armor. Universal Pictures released “Dolittle” against the actioner “Bad Boys for Life” in theaters across the country, and the match-up turned out to be a little one-sided. “Bad Boys for Life” had an easy win at the weekend box office, but “Dolittle” has a chance to rebound, since the next family-movie scheduled to release in theaters is “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and that movie isn’t due until February 14th.

“Bad Boys for Life” brought in an estimated $68.1M this weekend across 3,775 locations, and “Dolittle” made $30M across 4,155 locations. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed “Bad Boys for Life,” and the movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Paola Nuñez. Stephen Gaghan directed “Dolittle,” which stars Robert Downey Jr. and features Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson. Universal Pictures’ war-drama “1917” dropped to third-place on the domestic charts with a $27M weekend at 3,612 locations, upping the film’s domestic total to just over $81.6M. Sam Mendes directed “1917,” which features Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, and Daniel Mays.

Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” made another $12.5M to land in fourth-place overall, raising the film’s six week total to $273.4M domestically. Jake Kasdan directed “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the movie features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Disney’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” remained in the top five for another week with an $8.3M weekend, raising the film’s five week domestic total to $492M. J.J. Abrams directed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kelly Marie Tran. The movie also features Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Ian McDiarmid.

The big releases next weekend are the horror-thriller “The Turning” with Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard, and Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentleman” with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Michelle Dockery, and Jeremy Strong. You can also look for the war-drama “The Last Full Measure” with Christopher Plummer, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, and Bradley Whitford in select theaters.

