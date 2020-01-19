“Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” will premiere on Oxygen as part of the network’s true-crime programming slate on April 5th. The special event will be a two-hour documentary, produced by Kim Kardashian West and Bunim Murray Productions, with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Vince DiPersio serving as executive producers. The documentary follows Kim as she advocates for Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart, and David Sheppard. The documentary follows the origins of their individual stories, and along the way, the film documents the progress that led to Momolu Stewart’s and David Sheppard’s releases.

The network’s description reads, “With 2.2 million men and women behind bars in the United States, more than any other country, Kim Kardashian West is making it her personal mission to address the criminal reform crisis and make an impactful change. This documentary is an inside look at Kim’s efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.”

“We’re excited about working with Kim Kardashian West to document her journey into prison reform advocacy and using her enormous platform to hold a megaphone to question the inequities surrounding prison sentencing,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Original Programming & Development Oxygen Media and E! Production. “Her energy and influence have made an immediate impact that has stretched all the way to the White House. Her story is entirely unique, and this documentary is the kind of immersive, exclusive storytelling that our viewers have come to expect from Oxygen.”

“I partnered with Oxygen to do the ‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’ documentary because there are millions of people impacted by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put faces to these numbers and statistics,” said Kim Kardashian West, Executive Producer. “There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen. I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to effect change, and this documentary is an honest depiction of me learning about the system and helping bring tangible results to justice reform.”

