Lifetime's run of the "V.C. Andrews' Casteel Family" movie series was an instant hit with viewers in 2019. The limited-series run ranked as cable's #2 new drama series among women 25-54 for the year, and the network is expanding on the author's work with the "Ruby Landry" franchise. This week, Lifetime confirmed a five-movie collection based on the Ruby Landry novels, which is sure to be an attractive binge-session for viewers. The first of the five new original movies, "V.C. Andrews' Ruby," will star Australian twins (pictured above) Raechelle Banno as "Ruby" and Karina Banno as "Giselle."

The official description reads, “Watched over by her loving Grandmère Catherine, Ruby Landry is filled with hope as love blooms with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate, but lingering thoughts of her mysterious father and her mother’s death often creep into Ruby’s mind. As dark family secrets begin to reveal themselves when Paul’s parents forbid him from seeing Ruby, Ruby is further devastated when her beloved Grandmère passes away. Forced to flee to New Orleans from the Bayou, Ruby searches for her estranged father, one of the richest men in the city, as she clings to her memories of Paul and their forbidden love.”

Lifetime stated that additional films in the series include “Pearl in the Mist,” “All That Glitters,” “Hidden Jewel,” and “Tarnished Gold.” The network said that casting is underway on the movie series which begins production later this month. V.C. Andrews’ Landry Family Series is produced by Reel One Entertainment. Executive producers are Tom Berry, Dan Angel, Jane Starz and Ric Nish and screenwriters include Richard Blaney, Gregory Small, Scarlett Lacey, Andy Cochran and Alison Lea Bingeman. Gail Harvey is set to direct “Ruby.”

