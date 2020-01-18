Earlier this week, Apple announced that the company has acquired “Beastie Boys Story,” a new nonfiction film from Grammy Award-winning Beastie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz and Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze. The documentary feature will premiere in Apple’s Spring 2020 lineup on Apple TV+. The company also confirmed that a special cut of the documentary feature will open exclusively in select IMAX Theatres for a limited engagement on April 3rd, before premiering globally on Apple TV+ on April 24th. The project grew out of Adam’s and Mike’s collaboration on their bestselling “Beastie Boys Book,” which you can find here on Amazon.

The official description adds, “Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator, and their former grandfather, filmmaker Spike Jonze.”

The film is set to premiere on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ No. 1 charting 1994 album, “Ill Communication,” and reunites Beastie Boys with director Spike Jonze over 25 years after directing the music video for the album’s immortal hit single, “Sabotage.”

“Beastie Boys Story” is produced by Grammy Award winner Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson, alongside director and writer Spike Jonze, and executive produced by Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman and Ashley Newton.

The film is produced for Apple by Fresh Bread and Pulse Films in association with Polygram Entertainment. The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film will also screen at SXSW this year, along with “Home” and “Central Park.” The docuseries “Home” comes from the creative minds behind “Chef’s Table” and “The Defiant Ones.” The project offers viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes, and unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them. “Home” is executive produced by Joe Poulin, Matt Weaver, Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Doug Pray, Collin Orcutt, Matt Tyrnauer, Corey Reeser and Kim Rozenfeld. Nick Stern serves as co-executive producer, and the series hails from MediaWeaver, Four M Studios and Altimeter Films. “Central Park” comes from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, and Josh Gad. The animated musical series tells the story of how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world. The cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, and Kathryn Hahn.

