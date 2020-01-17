Hulu’s TCA event had renewals for “Dollface” and “Wu-Tang: An American Sage,” but most of the press briefing was spent showing off the new original programming that will be coming to the platform later this year. According to the company, in 2019 the streaming platform saw a 70% increase in engagement (total hours watched) with its original programming, and Hulu Originals continue to drive conversation, more than doubling social media engagement year-over-year. You can see why the platform is so eager to hook new viewers with more original content, and there’s something for everyone on the new slate.

The heavy-hitters this year included “Little Fires Everywhere” from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, the “High Fidelity” remake with Zoë Kravitz, the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel “Normal People,” and “The Great” comedic drama starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. The platform also announced a new upcoming comedy series starring Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actor Steve Martin and Emmy Award-winning comedian Martin Short. That series comes from “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, and was co-created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin. The show doesn’t have a title yet, but the new series puts a hilarious spin on the ever-popular true crime genre.

“Hulu’s success in Original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent, said Craig Erwich, SVP of Originals, Hulu. “From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of Ramy and Dollface, to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

Hulu announced a renewal for “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” which is based on the Wu-Tang Clan. The series chronicles the history and formation behind the music group as they deal with the daily struggle of balancing their music career in the early 90’s. Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young.

New episodes of “Dollface” are coming to Hulu after the freshman series crushed expectations earlier this year. The show served as the best performing new binge series for subscriber engagement amongst Hulu Originals in 2019. The original comedy series follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young vibrant woman who is dealing with the aftermath of being dumped by her boyfriend. With a broken heart, Jules battles her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, with friendships she left behind and the new battle of dating post-breakup. The series stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky.

As a new streaming home to future slates of DreamWorks Animation feature and library films, as well as brand-new original series, Hulu announced the first three premieres to be Hulu Originals in 2020: “Madagascar: A Little Wild,” “TrollsTopia,” and “The Mighty Ones.” The popular foursome of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo will all appear in “Madagascar: A Little Wild.” The series showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. “TrollsTopia” will be a new original based off the famous Trolls franchise following Poppy and other characters from the upcoming feature film “Trolls World Tour.” The other series, “The Mighty Ones,” follows the hilarious adventures of a group of creatures: a twig, a pebble, a leaf, and a strawberry. These best friends, self-named The Mighty Ones, live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans whom they mistake for gods. Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live life large and always have fun in their wild world. The series is executive produced by Sunil Hall (Pickle and Peanut) and Lynne Naylor-Reccardi (Samurai Jack).

As we reported earlier, “The Great” debuts on Hulu on May 15th. The comedy series chronicles the genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great. The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Shawan.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series “Ramy.” All 10 episodes of the new season will debut on May 29th. The show follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. The new season will also have a special guest star, two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner Mahershala Ali. The series also features Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), “Solar Opposites” centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome. All eight episodes of the series will debut on Hulu on May 8th. “Solar Opposites” stars voice actors Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack.

