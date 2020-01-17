Freeform’s TCA Winter Press Tour was filled with renewals and teaser trailers on Friday afternoon. The network hosted panels for “Motherland: Fort Salem,” “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and “Party of Five,” with select members of the cast and crew hitting the stage and answering questions. “Siren,” “grown-ish,” and “Good Trouble” all announced new seasons at the event, which shouldn’t be too surprising, since they tend to dominate the ratings charts each seasons.

“Freeform is a megaphone for stories that deserve to be told and a place where the world’s biggest and most influential audience comes for provocative narratives and boundary-pushing storytelling,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform. “We are proud to be home to bold, deliciously entertaining original content that continues to reflect the lives of our discerning, vocal and passionate viewers.”

The announcements weren’t just about renewals, the network also confirmed a new drama called “Last Summer” from Entertainment One and executive producers Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel, and Michelle Purple. The first season stars Chiara Aurelia, Mika Abdalla, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Nathaniel Ashton, and Brooklyn Sudano. The pilot was executive produced and directed by Max Winkler. The network’s description reads, “Last Summer is an unconventional thriller that takes place over three summers—‘93, ‘94, ‘95—in a small Texas town when a beautiful and popular teen, Kate, goes missing and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls (Jeanette and Kate), which will have the viewers loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed.”

If you enjoyed the season premiere of “grown-ish” last night, you should be happy to hear that the popular comedy has been picked up for a fourth season. The show stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. According to the network, Season 2 of “grown-ish” ranked as last year’s top live-action comedy on cable among Women 18-34 and Females 12-34.

That wasn’t the only renewal, Freeform also confirmed a third season of the hit YA drama “Good Trouble.” Starring Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton, and Josh Pence, the series follows residents of The Coterie as they deal with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price. “Good Trouble” is co-created and executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers. “Good Trouble” ranked as last year’s No. 2 new cable drama among Females 12-34.

Freeform’s new series “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will have a special airing of its pilot episode on FX on January 22nd, and hopefully the show will pick up some extra viewers. The series introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters (Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press), one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in and hold it all together. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.

The freshman series “Party of Five” will have a special 90-minute season finale on March 4th, so set a reminder if you have been following along. The reboot follows the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico. “Party of Five” stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, and Elle Paris Legaspi.

The mermaid drama “Siren” also returned for the press event. “Siren: Season 3′ will premiere with a two-episode event on April 2nd. The story will follow up on Ben’s shocking decision at the end of Season 2, which will effect his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn’s leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn’s baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs. The series stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, and Rena Owen. The series is executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald. Season two of “Siren” ranked as Freeform’s most-watched series of last year on the network.

You binged through Halloween and Christmas on Freeform, now you can watch a Valentine’s Day-themed event called “Love However the FF You Want” for eight nights beginning February 8th. The new campaign will help launch Freeform’s first Valentine’s Day original film, “The Thing About Harry,” which premieres on February 15th. The slate will also include a Valentine’s Day-themed episode of “Good Trouble,” and the Freeform premieres of “Deadpool,” “Pitch Perfect 2,” and “The Other Woman.” Directed by Peter Paige, “The Thing About Harry” tells the story of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry and out-and-proud Sam, who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend’s engagement party on Valentine’s Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship—with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing—leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives. “The Thing About Harry” stars Jake Borelli, Niko Terho, Britt Baron, Peter Paige and Karamo.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.