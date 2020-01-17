Disney is leveraging its control of Hulu and Freeform to bring three hit films from STXfilms to the platforms. Both of the Walt Disney Television entities struck a deal to license the STXfilms “Hustlers” and “The Upside,” each of which generated over $100M during their North American theatrical run, as well as the STX hit comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which generated over $94M. The films will simultaneously debut on Freeform and Hulu, giving them a perfect outlet to target the YA audiences they may have missed in theaters.

Starting with the Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” in August 2020, the films will premiere day-and-date on both Freeform and Hulu. “The Upside,” starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, and “Hustlers,” starring Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez, will premiere over the course of the multiyear partnership.

In the announcement, Freeform added, “The new deal reinforces Freeform’s commitment to high-quality, award-winning entertainment in addition to bold original programming, including “grown-ish,” “Good Trouble,” “The Bold Type,” and breakout series “Party of Five” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.” It also marks yet another example of Hulu’s continued success in bringing popular feature films to its growing film offerings, which also includes recent hits like “Us,”“Aquaman” and “Green Book.””

“I Fell Pretty” was written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, and the film was produced by McG, Mary Viola, Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, Nicolas Chartier, and Amy Schumer. Neil Burger directed “The Upside,” working off a screenplay by Jon Hartmere. The movie was inspired by the 2011 box office hit French film “Les Intouchables.” The movie “Hustlers” was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores,” written by Jessica Pressler. The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, with Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B. The film also features Lizzo, Mette Towley, Madeline Brewer, and Trace Lysette. The film was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria.

