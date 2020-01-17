You can now watch the official trailer for Hulu’s “The Great,” which was written and executive produced by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara, and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker, and Matt Shakman. The platform released a trailer for the series on Friday morning, giving fans a quick preview of the first episodes.

The video streaming service calls “The Great” an “anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia following the wildly comic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.” The project stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, and Nicholas Hoult as Peter. The series also features Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, and Sacha Shawan.

Hulu confirmed that “The Great” will premiere on March 15th, but Hulu had quite a few announcements today. The video streaming service released a first-look video for the “Normal People” adaptation with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, and Hulu dropped a teaser trailer for “Little Fires Everywhere,” which stars Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Huang Lu. “Normal People” is currently scheduled to premiere on Hulu in Spring 2020, and “Little Fires Everywhere” is set to debut on March 18th.

Elle Fanning recently starred in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” and she will also be featured in Brett Haley’s “All the Bright Places” with Alexandra Shipp, and “The Roads Not Taken” from writer and director Sally Potter. That film also stars Javier Bardem and Salma Hayek. Nicholas Holt’s “The Banker” is finally getting a release from AppleTV+ in March, and he is also featured in Taylor Sheridan’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Angelina Jolie, and “Mission Impossible 6.” If you’re a fan of either of the two actors, you can watch the trailer for “The Great” below.

