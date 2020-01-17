The first “Little Fires Everywhere” teaser is out, showcasing Hulu’s big Celeste Ng adaptation. The new series features an all-star cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Huang Lu. The show is currently scheduled to premiere on Hulu on March 18th.

The official description reads, “Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Liz Tigelaar will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone, and Lynn Shelton. Author Celeste Ng serves as producer.

Hulu also dropped a trailer for “Normal People” today, a new YA drama-series based on the book by Sally Rooney. That show stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne, and Paul Mescal, in his first television role, as Connell. Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald directed the series, with Abrahamson directing the first six episodes and McDonald directing the final six.

The show’s description reads, “Normal People tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud, and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.