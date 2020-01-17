Hulu’s “Normal People” adaptation now has an official trailer. The new series is based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney, and the series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne, and Paul Mescal, in his first television role, as Connell. Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald directed the series, with Abrahamson directing the first six episodes and McDonald directing the final six. Hulu stopped short of confirming an exact premiere date for the first season, but the show is slated to release on the platform in Spring 2020. If you never read the original novel, you can find a collection of Rooney’s work right here on Amazon.

Hulu’s official description reads, “Normal People tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud, and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain.”

Sally Rooney, Alice Birch, and Mark O’Rowe adapted the series for Hulu, and “Normal People: Season 1” will have 12 episodes. “Normal People” is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three. The series is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, and Anna Ferguson for Element Pictures. Sally Rooney and Lenny Abrahamson will also serve as executive producers. Endeavour Content will serve as the international distributor for the show. “Normal People” will be available on Hulu in the United States and on BBC Three in the United Kingdom. You can watch the first official trailer for the YA drama below, and keep the show on your radar over the next few months.

