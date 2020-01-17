CD Projekt Red’s “Cyberpunk 2077” game is one of the most highly-anticipated titles of 2020, but fans will have to wait a few more months to play it. The developer announced this week that the game’s original April 16th release date has been pushed back to September, giving the team an extra 6 months to polish the title before release.

Marcin Iwiński, the co-founder of CD Projekt Red, and studio head Adam Badowski, confirmed the news on social media. In the post, the duo told fans, “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done.” The note added, “Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing.” The letter also told followers, “We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

Most fans will agree, while waiting for a game like “Cyberpunk 2077” is painful, playing a broken game is worse. The extra 6 months won’t seem that bad when you’re playing the “Resident Evil 3” remake, or the “Final Fantasy VII” remake. On that note, Square Enix announced earlier this month that the “Final Fantasy VII” remake is now releasing on April 10th. The publisher told fans on social media, “We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.”

Be sure to change your reminders, now “Cyberpunk 2077” is scheduled to release on September 17th. You can use the extra time to save money to upgrade your PC.

