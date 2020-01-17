AMC confirmed that the “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” will return for a sixth season, but that will be the end of the series. Season 6 will have 13-episodes, and the show will go into production later this year. Fans can expect the final season in 2021. The series stars Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, and Thomas Schnauz.

“Better Call Saul” is gearing up for its Season 5 premiere next month, which will be stretched across two-nights. The dates to remember are February 23rd and February 24th. In the 10-episode fifth season, Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.

“From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” said Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

“Greenlighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which – five seasons in – continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

“Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is brilliant storytelling at its best. Vince and Peter have created a fascinating world and compelling characters that are unlike anything else on television,” said Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures Television. “And the exceptional performances of this extraordinary cast have charmed and captivated audiences every season. While we are sad that this remarkable series is coming to a close, we can’t wait for Vince and Peter to divulge the sensational conclusion.”

“Better Call Saul” picked up a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over four seasons, has earned 32 Emmy Award nominations, three Golden Globe Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards and three AFI Awards for “TV Programs of the Year,” among many other Guild nominations.

