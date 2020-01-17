If you enjoying keeping up with the latest developments within Britain’s Royal Family, you will want to set a reminder to catch “Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis” on FOX later this month. The network is hosting a one-hour special on the duo, brought to you by TMZ. There’s no shortage of reports, stories, exposés, and articles on the couple, but TMZ and FOX are hoping to catch a wide-audience when the special debuts later this month. Whether it’s the royal baby, “The Crown,” or the Queen’s birthday, you never know when Americans will suddenly become interested in the Royal family, but the hype usually doesn’t last very long.

The network teased the special in the announcement saying, “With their decision to step away from the royal family, Harry and Meghan just shocked the world and, at the very least, caused a seismic shift in the monarchy.” FOX added, “This exclusive TMZ investigation will cut through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement. More than a dozen people with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals, have the exclusive story of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen. The special also focuses on the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment.”

“Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis” will premiere on January 29th on FOX, and will explore the couple’s unprecedented exit as senior leaders in Great Britain’s royal family. The decision to leave, which the media has started calling ‘Megxit,’ will be the focal point of the event. “Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis” is produced by Telepictures. Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan and Don Nash serve as executive producers.

