NBC pulled back the curtain on the Peacock ad-supported streaming service on Thursday afternoon. The new outlet offers subscription tiers with access to over 600 movies and 400 shows, as well as a mix of live and on-demand content. While movies and shows will probably be the first destination for viewers, Peacock will also provide a wide array of news, sports, late-night content, and reality shows. Comcast, which owns NBC, also owns Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Dreamworks, NBC, SYFY, USA, E!, Bravo, Style, MSNBC, Telemundo, Fandango, Oxygen, and other businesses, which is where all of this content is being pulled from.

PRICING:

Peacock will offer two different tiers, ‘Peackcock Free’ and ‘Peacock Premium.’ The free tier is an ad-supported option that will provide fans everywhere with more than 7,500 hours of programming. This tier includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news, sports programming (including the Olympics), Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels such as “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.”

If you’re a Comcast or COX subscriber, you will get the premium edition bundled with your service. The name is a little confusing, because the standard premium edition is still ad-supported, but it will also include full seasons of Peacock originals and tent-pole series, next-day access to current seasons of returning broadcast series, early access to late-night talk shows, and additional sports – such as the Premier League. This tier will also be available for $4.99/month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers. NBC stated the company expects to bundle Peacock Premium with additional partners in the coming months. Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5.00 per month, or any customer can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99/month.

Let’s break that down. There’s a free version with delayed viewing and ads, a $5/month version that offers adds and more content, and a $10/month version that offers no ads and all of the content.

“This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment,” said Steve Burke, Chairman of NBCUniversal. “We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest ad sales track record in the business. Capitalizing on these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that brings value to customers, advertisers and shareholders.”

“Peacock will provide consumers with a destination that goes beyond movies and television, aggregating a variety of content that fans want on one service,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “By delivering timely and topical content like breaking news, live sports, and watercooler moments from late night, Peacock is uniquely bringing a pulse to the world of streaming that does not exist in today’s marketplace.”

LAUNCH DATE:

NBC stated that Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will have early access to Peacock Premium starting on April 15th. On July 15th, Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available nationally on popular web, mobile, and connected-TV devices. The company expects to reach 30-35M active accounts by 2024.

CONTENT:

Peacock will stream a lot of content from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, including “Law and Order,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Chicago Med.” Peacock will also stream “Yellowstone,” licensed from ViacomCBS. “Yellowstone” is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, and is co-produced by David Glasser’s 101 Studios. Additionally, “Two and a Half Men,” and “The George Lopez Show” from Warner Brothers were confirmed for the series.

As previously announced, Peacock will offer popular NBC and classic TV series, including “30 Rock,” “Bates Motel,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Cheers,” “Chrisley Knows Best,” “Covert Affairs,” “Downton Abbey,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Frasier,” “Friday Night Lights,” “House,” “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “King of Queens,” “Married…With Children,” “Monk,” “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Parenthood,” “Psych,” “Royal Pains,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Superstore,” and “Will & Grace.”

CONTENT ORIGINALS:

The digital service signed a multi-year partnership with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network, which will produce a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special and an original interview series called “Hart to Heart.” The deal will also bring a series of short-form content exclusively for Peacock. The new Peacock original slate also includes a Tina Fey-produced original series called “Girls5Eva,” which is about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot. There’s also international series, including the drama thriller “The Capture,” which did will on BBC in the UK, and the comedy “Lady Parts” which is launching on Channel 4 in the U.K. The platform will also include three new comedies from Sky Studios: “Intelligence” starring David Schwimmer, “Code 404,” and “Hitmen”; a racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr. NBA fans can watch a behind-the-scenes documentary series that follows USA Basketball stars on their journey to Tokyo, which was produced in partnership with the NBA. Other original series in development for Peacock include: “Expecting,” from Mindy Kaling, “Division One,” from Amy Poehler, “Clean Slate,” from Norman Lear and “MacGruber,” from Will Forte. As we reported earlier, Peacock is also working on scripted originals named “Rutherford Falls,” “Saved by the Bell,” “A.P. Bio,” “Punky Brewster,” and the movie spinoff “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” as well as dramas “Dr. Death,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Brave New World,” “Angelyne,” and “Armas de Mujer.”

LATE NIGHT EARLY:

For the first time ever, viewers will get exclusive early access to NBC’s late night shows. Starting in July on Peacock Premium, NBC’s late night talk shows will be streaming on Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” followed by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” at 9 p.m. ET.

SPORTS:

The Tokyo Olympics will be the big launch event for the service. Peacock will feature live coverage of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies before they air on NBC in primetime. There will also be three daily Olympic shows available including, “Tokyo Live.” Customers can also stream “Tokyo Daily Digest,” with mid-day highlights of the Games; and “Tokyo Tonight,” a complement to the primetime show that will help audiences catch up on the day’s events. Peacock will also live stream more than 1,000 hours of exclusive coverage from the Tokyo Paralympics. After the Olympics, in partnership with the US Paralympic Committee, Peacock will add the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, 24/7, 365, featuring live coverage as America’s best athletes prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics and beyond.

Starting in August 2020, soccer fans will be treated to 2,000 hours of Premier League coverage, including more than 140 matches that aren’t available on television. The Ryder Cup golf tournament will be coming to the service in September 2020 with featured groups of Europe’s and America’s best pairings.

MOVIES:

The video streaming service will also have the exclusive streaming rights for the 2020 Universal film slate and beyond in the network window. Upcoming films already include “Fast & Furious 9” and “Jurassic World 3.” This is in addition to the previously announced premium original films and animated series in development for Peacock from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, including “American Pie,” “Bridesmaids,” “Knocked Up,” “Meet the Parents,” “Meet the Fockers,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Back to the Future,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Casino,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Erin Brockovich,” “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” “Field of Dreams,” “Jaws,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Shrek,” “The Breakfast Club,” and franchises including “Bourne,” “Despicable Me,” and “Fast & Furious.”

KIDS CONTENT:

Peacock will have access to the first pay window for DreamWorks Animation films “Trolls World Tour,” “The Boss Baby 2,” and “The Croods 2.” Younger viewers can also watch new episodes of “Curious George.” New original series from DreamWorks Animation will also stream on Peacock, including “TrollsTopia,” “Madagascar: A Little Wild,” “The Mighty Ones,” “Cleopatra in Space” and “Where’s Waldo?” Additionally, popular family film titles from DreamWorks, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Kids will be available on Peacock including “Shrek,” “Shark Tale,” and “Despicable Me.”

NEWS:

NBC News NOW, the newly launched streaming network, will bring Peacock viewers “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” as well as original video from “TODAY” and across the NBC News portfolio. “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” will have content on Peacock each weekday. In addition, NBC News will create signature, original documentaries for Peacock, and the platform will be the home to full episodes of “Dateline.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.