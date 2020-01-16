AMC Networks’ Acorn TV has acquired exclusive North American rights to a new four-part British drama called “Deadwater Fell” from Endemol Shine International. Acorn TV General Manager Matthew Graham announced the news on Thursday morning at the winter Television Critics Association tour. The cast includes David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty, and Anna Madeley. The miniseries is created and written by Daisy Coulam and directed by Lynsey Miller. According to the platform, the Channel 4 series will make its US Premiere as an Acorn TV Original in April 2020.

The official description reads, “When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home becomes torn apart with mistrust and suspicion as those closest to the family begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends.”

The network added, “Deadwater Fell examines in unflinching detail the nature of female friendship and the harmful, entrenched gender stereotypes and conformity that can lead to the most devastating consequences. Laying bare the fragility of trust and the corrosive nature of lies, the series demonstrates that even the closest of friends all have their secrets.”

Don Klees, SVP, Programming for Acorn TV, AMC Networks noted, “Acorn TV is thrilled to partner again with our friends at Endemol Shine International on another high-quality British production. Featuring an incredible ensemble cast led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, Deadwater Fell is an excellent addition to our Acorn TV Original lineup with its beautiful Scottish setting and a gripping script that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as new revelations arise.”

Matt Creasey, EVP Sales and Acquisitions – Endemol Shine International commented, “ESI looks forward to continuing their relationship with AMC’s Acorn TV with another stellar UK production. With its superbly written scripts and intriguing characters, Deadwater Fell is a suspenseful crime drama that will captivate American audiences.”

The Acorn TV 2020 slate will feature five commissioned series as well as several returning favorites. Commissions include Irish period mystery series “Dead Still,” British mystery “Agatha Raisin,” Irish comedy-drama “The South Westerlies,” New Zealand thriller “The Sounds,” and Irish comedy “Finding Joy: Season 2.” The returning programs include the award-winning Australian drama “Mystery Road: Season 2,” Irish thriller “Blood: Season,” Acorn TV’s first feature film with “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears” starring Essie Davis, “Line of Duty: Season 6,” British school dramedy “Ackley Bridge,” New Zealand detective drama “The Brokenwood Mysteries,” French crime drama “Balthazar,” new episodes of Canadian hit drama “Murdoch Mysteries,” and acclaimed Swedish noir “Rebecka Martinsson.”

