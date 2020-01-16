Netflix is pulling out all the stops to promote “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3.” Earlier this month, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the new episodes and a ‘Straight to Hell‘ music video starring the show’s lead Kiernan Shipka. Now fans have an official trailer to watch, showcasing little Sabrina as Hell’s new landlord. The video streaming service released the trailer on Thursday morning with the description, “All hail the queen. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 January 24, only on Netflix.”

The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood. If you’re new to the series, you have a little over a week to catch up on the first two chapters. The show tells the origin of the Teenage Witch through a dark coming-of-age story, and it’s based on the old Archie characters. In the new series, Sabrina often wrestles with her half-witch, half-mortal being, while also dealing with the mortals she calls her friends.

This month’s Netflix releases included the “Cheer” docuseries, and the new shows “Medical Police” and “AJ and the Queen.” Throughout the month you can stream “The Healing Powers of Dude,” “Grace and Frankie: Season 6,” “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” “Ares,” “Sex Education: Season 2,” “The Ghost Bride,” “October Faction,” “The Ranch,” “Ragnarok,” and “The Goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow.” In early February, IDW is premiering the “Locke & Key” adaptation on Netflix, and fans of the genre can catch that series premiere on February 7th. That series stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

