Nintendo confirmed that Byleth, the mercenary and professor from the Fire Emblem series, will be the next fighter released for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Masahiro Sakurai, the director of the game, gave fans a preview of the Fire Emblem character in action and announced that the character will be available on January 28th. Sakurai demonstrated Byleth’s ranged playstyle, and revealed the Garreg Mach Monastery stage, along with 11 new music tracks from the Fire Emblem series, that are all coming to the game.

The new content will be available to players who own the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass or purchase Challenger Pack 5 separately. In addition to Byleth’s reveal, new details were announced about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which will include six more fighters currently under development. Nintendo explained that by purchasing Fighters Pass Vol. 2, players will get access to six more yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs as they release. Each pack includes one new fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks. Those who purchase Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will also receive an exclusive costume for Mii Swordfighter, and the Ancient Soldier Gear from the “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.” Those items will also be available in-game starting January 28th.

“As Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to inspire friendly competition and heated matches on Nintendo Switch, the addition of Byleth from the beloved Fire Emblem series, along with the announcement of six more upcoming fighters, represents our commitment to supporting the game with new content that further enriches the overall experience,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will continue to welcome both newcomers and veteran players alike to enjoy the thrill of battle while exploring its unparalleled lineup of gaming icons.”

Byleth is the 80th video game character included as a playable fighter in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Byleth’s accompanying stage, the Garreg Mach Monastery, also features a variety of cameos from popular characters in the Fire Emblem series, including Edelgard from the Black Eagles, Claude from the Golden Deer and Dimitri from the Blue Lions. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will also receive a new Spirit Board, which features some of the other popular characters from the Fire Emblem series, along with a new classic mode route, “A Heroic Legacy,” which highlights classic Fire Emblem stages throughout the series’ storied history. Additionally, new Mii Fighter costumes inspired by Cuphead, Rabbids, Altair and various Mega Man games will be available for purchase on January 28th. Players who purchase the Cuphead Mii Fighter costume will also receive a new music track, Floral Fury, which was originally featured in the game’s classic Cagney Carnation boss battle. Finally, two fighters from the game will have amiibo figures available for purchase at select retailers beginning on Januanry 17th: Samus’s mysterious doppelganger, Dark Samus, and Simon Belmont’s whip-wielding echo fighter, Richter.

Additional new fighters, stages and music will also be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate through the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Playable fighters Joker, Hero, Banjo & Kazooie and Terry Bogard are all available now, with Byleth joining later this month.

