James Wan isn’t done with “Aquaman.” HBO Max announced a new three-part animated mini-series called “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” on Wednesday night, which will be executive produced by the popular director. Based on the classic DC character created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris, each of the standalone episodes will have a unique storyline following the adventures of Aquaman as protector of the deep. “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” joins “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” “Jellystone,” “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” “Little Ellen,” “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” “Rick and Morty,” and “The Boondocks” on HBO Max’s animation slate.

“This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

According to the video streaming platform’s announcement, the series begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. The network added, “Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!”

The series is executive produced by James Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, and Sam Register. Victor Courtright and Marly Halpern-Graser will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

Wan directed the movie adaptation of “Aquaman” for the DCU back in 2018, and that movie featured Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson. The film was an instant hit and made over $67.8M on its domestic opening weekend. Wan’s popularity in China helped the film make over $813M internationally, and the movie made over $1B worldwide.

