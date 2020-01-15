HBO Max announced a new anthology series from Oscar and Emmy Award-winning writer Adam McKay called “The Uninhabitable Earth.” The anthology series from wiip is inspired by David Wallace-Wells’ global best-selling book, and the New York Magazine article of the same name. The series will be comprised of stand-alone fictional stories, all covering a wide range of genres and possible futures that could result from the rapid warming of our planet.

McKay, who recently closed a five-year, overall television deal with HBO and HBO Max, is attached to write and direct the first episode. According to HBO’s announcement on Wednesday night, the plan is for the first season to enlist top directors and writers “to join in creating a provocative and entertaining series that taps into our unease with just how delicately our planet is teetering on the precipice.”

“Adam is one of the rare artists who can deliver a pointed, impactful message in a piece of great entertainment,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV. “I can’t wait to see what he does with this material, as there is no timelier and more relevant message than a wake-up call on climate change and the growing impact on our lives.”

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to get this show going. I’m very happy that HBO Max stepped up and made the commitment. There’s obviously no subject as vast and daunting,” said Adam McKay.

In the 2019 New York Times bestseller, The Uninhabitable Earth, author David Wallace-Wells offers readers a travelogue of the near future and the impending terrors – rising sea levels, food shortages, refugee emergencies, climate wars and economic devastation – we will all face. His work forecasts all of the ways the world will be forever transformed if we don’t take swift, sweeping measures. You can find a collection of Wallace-Wells’ works right here on Amazon.

“The Uninhabitable Earth” is executive produced by Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, and Animal Kingdom’s David Kaplan and Andrea Roa. David Wallace-Wells serves as a consulting producer.

