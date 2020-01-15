TNT announced that the new “Snowpiercer” TV series will premiere on May 31st, and the network dropped a new trailer for the show’s first season. The series is based on the popular graphic novels, as well as the film from Golden Globe Award winner Bong Joon Ho, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for directing the thriller “Parasite.” The first season stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs. In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one stars Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher.

The network’s description reads, “Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.”

The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

The movie released back in 2013 and featured Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Ed Harris, John Hurt, Alison Pill, Octavia Spencer, Kang-ho Song, and Ewen Bremner. The film adaptation made $86.7M worldwide.

