If you’re a fan of “American Dad” you will be happy to know that TBS has ordered two additional seasons of the animated-comedy. The series is ranked as a Top Five cable comedy, and the current season reaches almost 18M viewers across all TBS platforms. The show will be celebrating its 300th episode this year. The series was cretated by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is run by co-showrunners Weitzman and Brian Boyle.

“American Dad! has achieved an incredible milestone,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “Matt and Brian are brilliant writers who consistently overdeliver on big comedy and even bigger absurdity. We look forward to continuing the momentum by giving devoted fans two more seasons of the Smith family.”

“TBS has been a spectacular partner to us on this hilarious series, and we’re thrilled the partnership will continue,” said Marci Proietto, Executive Vice President 20th Century Fox Television Animation. “It’s a win for the show and most of all a win for the millions of fans who love it as much as we do.”

Matt Weitzman added, “After these next two seasons, we will have over 300 episodes. Thus proving that whatever American Dad! lacks in quality, we make up for in quantity.”

Brian Boyle also commented on the renewal, adding, “So turnt up to be picked up for two years! Making the show for TBS has been a dream because they are easily satisfied with the best!”

The network also confirmed a greenlight for “Lost Resort,” an upstairs/downstairs look at the booming subculture of exotic wellness retreats. Produced by ITV America’s Sirens Media, the 10-episode unscripted series follows a group of strangers who are immersed in a three-week-long Costa Rican retreat led by a colorful team of alternative healers. The series has wrapped filming with a premiere date planned for later this year.

The network described the series saying, “From a married couple on the brink, to a mother/daughter pair with serious trust issues and a hothead with a painful past, the guests come from all walks of life hoping to leave transformed. At their breaking points and fed up with traditional Western therapies, they’ll experience everything from rage rituals and shamanic cacao ceremonies to orgasmic dance. But the drama only intensifies between sessions as this motley crew hooks up, breaks up and opens up in ways they’d never expect.”

The network continued, “At turns a provocative social experiment and fish-out-of-water comedy, Lost Resort proves anything can happen when you let go of your past, embrace the unknown, and attempt to break through.”

“Lost Resort is an inside look at the exclusive, explosive and often hilariously experimental world of self-help retreats”,” said Corie Henson of EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Wait until you see the lengths people will go in their quest for happiness!”

“The vibrant world of alternative wellness in Costa Rica is the perfect catalyst for uninhibited, visceral behavior,” added Sirens Media President and Executive Producer Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh. “Equal parts provocative, comedic and downright deep, we’re thrilled to bring this unique and wildly fun series to TBS.”

Over on truTV, the network announced the season two premiere date for “Tacoma FD,” the half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. The scripted series returns on March 26th with thirteen all-new episodes. That’s an increased order from season one’s ten-episode run. Created by and starring Broken Lizard’s Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan of the Super Troopers franchise, the series was the number three new cable comedy of 2019.

This season, the squad finds themselves fighting fires at a haunted house, trapped in an elevator during the annual Firefighter’s Ball, and creating fire safety videos with the buffest group of firefighters in Tacoma. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse shenanigans and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike) and Hassie Harrison (Lucy). Season two features guest appearances from Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) playing Eddie Penisi Sr., Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked) and Jeff Dunham (Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself), along with returning guest stars Paul Soter (Super Troopers 2), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Suzy Nakamura (Dead to Me) and Jamie Kaler (Heathers).

