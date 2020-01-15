No matter how many people say that it’s bad for you, and that you could contract salmonella from doing it, people still love to eat raw cookie dough. It’s delicious, but terrible for your body, like most things that are tasty. That’s why Nestle has launched two new varieties of edible cookie dough for 2020. You can now indulge in Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough and Edible Fudge Brownie Batter without the fear of ending up sick later that night.

“We wanted to expand our edible cookie dough offerings to make it even easier to enjoy your favorite dessert right out of the container,” said Samantha Set, Associate Brand Manager, Nestle Toll House. “This expanded collection of edible cookie doughs provides even more ways to create fun, lasting memories while snacking on your favorite treats – no baking needed!”

The company stated that Funfetti Edible Cookie Dough “is great for sweet treat lovers who wish every day was their birthday,” and added, “chocoholics can enjoy a decadent experience with Edible Fudge Brownie Batter.”

Both new flavors are still made with the same ingredients you use in your mixing bowl at home, and that includes real butter, but these treats have been created to be safe to eat right out of the tub for maximum convenience and fun. This process involves removing ingredients, such as eggs, that are important for the baking process, so baking these products is not recommended. You’ll probably end up with a mushy and gooey disaster on your hands, so don’t try it. You’ll find the new flavors in the refrigerated section, near the regular cookie dough, if you want to pick some up. Nestle stated that the cookie dough will appear on shelves nationwide at Walmart, ShopRite, Hy-Vee, Meijer and more in late January 2020. They will ship in 15 oz. tubs, which just shy of a perfect pound of sweetness.

