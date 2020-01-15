If you’re looking for something to stream next week, “The Night Clerk” from Saban Films is launching at the specialty box office. The movie will also be available on select VOD platforms the same day, so you can keep the film on your radar if you’re staying in. The crime-drama is scheduled to release on February 21st, and features Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo, and Helen Hunt.

Michael Cristofer wrote and directed the thriller. The studio’s official description reads, “While on duty, a young, socially challenged hotel clerk (Tye Sheridan) witnesses a murder in one of the rooms but his suspicious actions land him as the lead detective’s (John Leguizamo) number one suspect.”

Fans of Ana de Armas can also see her in Netflix’s “Sergio” with Wagner Moura, and that movie is expected to debut on April 17th. That description reads, “Set in the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career.” The actor’s next major release is “No Time to Die,” the next James Bond installment. Ana de Armas is playing the role of Paloma in the movie, and starring alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malek. Her other roles include Norma Jeane in “BLONDE” with Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Adrien Brody, and Sara Paxton, as well as Melinda Van Allen in Adrian Lyne’s thriller “Deep Water” with Ben Affleck, and Finn Wittrock. That project is currently filming and is expected to release in November of this year.

As for “The Night Clerk,” you can check local listings next weekend to see if the movie is playing in your area, or check VOD services to watch the movie that way. The films “My Boyfriend’s Meds” with Brooke Shields and Jason Alexander; “Goldie” with Slick Woods; “Emma” with Anya Taylor-Joy, Josh O’Connor, Gemma Whelan, and Bill Nighy and “Greed” with Sophie Cookson, Asa Butterfield, Isla Fisher, and Shirley Henderson are also opening in a limited number of theaters that weekend. The wide-releases include Karen Gillan and Harrison Ford’s “The Call of the Wild” adaptation, and the Katie Holmes’ horror-thriller “Brahms: The Boy II.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.