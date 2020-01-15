Netflix has a new dark animated comedy in the works called “The House” from Nexus Studios. The video streaming service partnered with the BAFTA award-winning animation studio to create the project, which is made in collaboration between three of the leading directors in independent stop-frame animation. The project centers on a house, and the surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home. Nexus Studios was behind the Academy Award-nominated short “This Way Up,” and the Emmy and Annie nominated “Back to The Moon.”

“The House is a collection of cinematic stories that are intelligent, witty, inquisitive, warm and yet packed with offbeat humour. For this project, Nexus are bringing together, for the very first time, three of the most unique and multi-awarded voices in independent stop motion animation today in Niki, Marc & Emma and Paloma. This production is an organic collaboration between brilliant and like-minded storytellers. We’re thrilled to have found in Netflix such a perfect home for The House,” said Charlotte Bavasso, Co-Founder and Producer, Nexus Studios.

“Nexus Studios has a remarkable history of working with the best animators from all over the world,” said Mike Moon, Head of adult animation for Netflix. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nexus and their incredible directors to bring The House to life.”

Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels will direct one chapter of “The House” according to Netflix. The Belgian creators were behind “This Magnificent Cake!,” which was an official selection at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, the Toronto International Film Festival, the Telluride and Animation Is Film Festival, and it received an Annie Award nomination. The film also received the André-Martin Award at Annecy and the top feature animation prize at the Ottawa Animation Festival. Swedish director and animator Niki Lindroth von Bahr will direct another chapter, her 2017 short film “The Burden” received top prizes at Annecy and the Toronto International Film Festival. Another chapter in the story will be directed by Paloma Baeza, the creator behind the BAFTA and Annie award-winning short film “Poles Apart.”

