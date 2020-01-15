On Wednesday morning, CBS and the Recording Academy confirmed the next slate of performers for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. These performers will join Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, who both announced on social media earlier this week that they will take the stage, rounding out an impressive list of acts for the January 26th event. There’s something for everyone this year, and it will be interesting to see who gets paired up later this month. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by music icon Alicia Keys, and the event will be broadcast live from STAPLES Center on January 26th.

This year, current Grammy nominees Camilla Cabello; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; Rosalía; Tyler, The Creator, and 13-time nominee Charlie Wilson will all take the stage during this year’s Grammys. Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Run-D.M.C will perform with previously announced Aerosmith. The network also confirmed that ten-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt will deliver a tribute performance honoring Lifetime Achievement Awards recipient John Prine. CBS had already confirmed that Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform this year.

Camila Cabello is nominated this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Señorita”), and Grammy winner Ariana Grande is nominated for Record Of The Year (“7 Rings”), Album Of The Year (thank u, next), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop/Duo Group Performance (“Boyfriend”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (thank u, next). Two-time Grammy winner H.E.R is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Hard Place”), Album Of The Year (I Used To Know Her), Song Of The Year (“Hard Place”), Best R&B Performance (“Could’ve Been”), and Best R&B Song (“Could’ve Been”). The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Sucker”), and Rosalía is making her Grammy debut after being nominated for Best New Artist and Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album (El Mal Querer). Another first time performer is three-time nominee Tyler, The Creator, who is nominated for Best Rap Album (Igor).

