Disney+ released an official trailer for “Stargirl” on Grace VanderWaal’s 16th birthday. The coming-of-age story stars the singer/songwriter in her film debut and premieres on the platform on March 13th. Julia Hart directed the Disney+ Original Movie, which also stars Graham Verchere, Karan Brar, Maximiliano Hernandez, Darby Stanchfield, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The movie’s official description reads, “Stargirl from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world.” The company continued, “Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere) is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school’s marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele, who stands out in a crowd. She is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.”

“Stargirl” is produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, p.g.a., Lee Stollman, p.g.a., and Kristin Hahn, p.g.a., with Jordan Horowitz, Jim Powers, Jerry Spinelli, Eddie Gamarra, Catherine Hardwicke, and Jonathan Levin as executive producers.

“Stargirl” premieres March 13, streaming only on Disney+. The video-streaming service has been off to a terrific start thanks to instant hits like “The Mandalorian,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and “Encore!” and films “Lady and the Tramp” and “Noelle.” Fans also have “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Aladdin,” and they can look forward to “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” down the line.

