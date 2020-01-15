A new Peter Rabbit film will be ready for the big screen this Easter, and Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for the movie. Called “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” the CG sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on April 3rd. Will Gluck directed the movie for the studio, which features Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie, and James Corden. The movie is a follow-up to “Peter Rabbit,” which was based on the characters and tales of “Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter. The original movie opened in theaters back in 2018 with a $25M debut before going on to make over $351.2M worldwide.

The film’s official description reads, “In Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.”

“Peter Rabbit 2” is opening in theaters against “The New Mutants” from Twentieth Century FOX, “The Lovebirds” from Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp, and Paul Sparks, and the wide-release of the horror-thriller “Saint Maud” from A24. The other big releases in April are the Bond film “No Time to Die,” Katie Holmes’ “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” the horror-thrillers “Antlers” and “Antebellum,” and the adult-comedy “Bad Trip.” The only other children’s movie scheduled for April is “Trolls: World Tour,” which also features James Corden, along with Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, and Jamie Dornan.

Tiny moviegoers can see “Dolittle” in theaters this weekend. That film, directed by Academy Award winner Stephen Gaghan, stars Robert Downey Jr, along with Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent. Other voice performances include Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

