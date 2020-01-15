Amazon Studios finally confirmed the cast of the new “Lord of the Rings” series. The show will star Nazanin Boniadi, Robert Aramayo, and Owain Arthur, and Season 1 will also feature Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Payne and Patrick McKay are writing the series for the studio, which will be a prequel to “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogies. Production on the show is expected to start in February, and we might get a few first-look photos and some teasers from the set once principal photography is underway.

Amazon has offered a few hints on social media, but most of the plot details are still a mystery. The studio released an interactive map back in February 2019 to tease the series, and that map featured the island of Numenor, which existed in “The Second Age” of Tolkien’s story in “The Silmarillion.” The books, starting with “The Hobbit,” all take place in the Third Age.

A lot of things happened in the Second Age that Amazon could include in the new series. Sauron created the Rings of Power at that time, and actually lived in Numenor and became an advisor to the king of that people. If you didn’t read the original works, we put together a Lord of the Rings reading guide to get you started. Since production on the new series hasn’t started yet, you have plenty of time to catch up and read all of the tales from Middle Earth. In the story, the Númenóreans are the race of people that Aragon (played by Viggo Mortensen in the movie trilogy) came from, and were the human kings of Middle-Earth with long life-spans and a blessed land all their own.

The studio hasn’t released any plot details, so we don’t know where in the Second Age the series is starting, or if it will offer any details on the First Age when the world was created and shaped. Fans will just have to wait for the trailers later this year, and we expect that the show will appear at San Diego Comic-Con or New York Comic-Con in 2020.

